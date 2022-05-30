McKnight, Dyer and Reid to receive UCC honorary doctorates | Loop Jamaica

The Board of the University of the Commonwealth Caribbean (UCC) will confer honorary doctorate awards to three Caribbean professionals who have distinguished themselves in accounting/finance, hospitality and tourism/business and medicine/psychiatry at the institution’s graduation on July 17.

This year’s recipients are Leighton McKnight, Caribbean Regional Advisory Leader of PwC, for his work in the accounting and the business sectors; Godfrey Dyer, tourism and business titan, for his exemplary work in the hotel and hospitality sector and Dr Sandra Reid, Deputy Dean for clinical programmes and Senior Lecturer in Psychiatry, Faculty of Medical Sciences, University of the West Indies, St Augustine, Trinidad, for outstanding work and research in the field of Medicine.

The Joan Duncan Foundation and the Veronica Campbell Brown Foundation will also receive this year’s Humanitarian Awards in recognition of their outstanding philanthropic work at the commencement ceremony.

Professor Dennis Gayle, University President, noted that “since 2012 our board has carefully selected some of the most outstanding Caribbean nationals to receive the UCC Honorary Doctorates. We are a higher education institution that respects and celebrates high achievements. This year is particularly significant as our university celebrates two very important milestones; its 30th year in higher education and the 10th year since making these awards.”

This year’s graduating class of approximately 850 students, the largest to date in the university’s history, will be addressed by commencement speaker and honorary doctorate recipient, Leighton McKnight.

Describing this year’s honorary doctorate recipients as “a stellar trio of talent and accomplishment”, Dr Winston Adams, Founder and Group Executive Chairman of the UCC said “our university has had the privilege of recognising some of the region’s most inspirational leaders with honorary doctorates. Through these awards, we have been able to focus attention on truly significant contributions to society and exceptional lifetime achievement in a range of critical fields.”

UCC Honorary Doctorates have been presented previously over the past decade to Professor Errol Morrison, Former President, the University of Technology; Bruce Bowen, former President and CEO, Scotia Bank Group; Dr Henry Lowe, Executive Chairman, Environmental Health Foundation; Richard Byles, former President and CEO, Sagicor Group; Gary Hendrickson, Chairman and CEO Continental Bakery; Congresswoman Yvette Clarke, Democratic Member US House of Representatives; Dorothy Pine Mc Larry, Chair, Electoral Commission of Jamaica; Marlene Street Forrest, Managing Director, Jamaica Stock Exchange and posthumously to the Late Gordon ” Butch” Stewart, Founder Sandals Resorts, the Jamaica Observer and ATL Ltd.