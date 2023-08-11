McLaughlin-Levrone withdraws from World Champs due to knee issue Loop Jamaica

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone has withdrawn from the upcoming World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary due to a minor knee issue, according to a statement posted on her Instagram page.

In the statement, she explained, “after discussions with my medical team and coaches, I need to address a minor knee issue to ensure my full fitness for the Paris Olympics next year. I am looking forward to returning to the track soon.”

McLaughlin-Levrone, a distinguished figure as the Olympic and world champion in addition to holding the world record in the 400m hurdles, has been competing in the flat 400m discipline this season. Her withdrawal was disclosed on Friday, just eight days ahead of the commencement of the championships.

This decision follows her earlier withdrawal from a pre-worlds event three weeks ago due to a recurring knee problem. However, it remains unclear whether the injuries she cited in her Friday post are related to her previous issue.

McLaughlin-Levrone secured the U.S. 400m title at the US trials in July in a time of 48.74 seconds, missing the American record by a mere four hundredths of a second. Notably, this marked the swiftest global time since Shaunae Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas claimed the Olympic gold in Tokyo with a time of 48.36 seconds.

Miller-Uibo is poised to defend her world title a mere four months after giving birth.

In light of McLaughlin-Levrone’s withdrawal, Lynna Irby-Jackson will step into the individual 400m competition at the World Championships. Irby-Jackson, who secured fourth place at the USA trials, was already a part of the U.S. lineup for the 4x400m relays. She will join Britton Wilson and Talitha Diggs on the U.S. team roster for the individual 400m event.