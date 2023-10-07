McTominay enters in 87th minute and scores 2 as Man U beat Brentford Loop Jamaica

McTominay enters in 87th minute and scores 2 as Man U beat Brentford
Jamaica News Loop News
10 hrs ago

Manchester United’s Scott McTominay, left, and Alejandro Garnacho celebrate scoring their side’s second goal during the English Premier League match against Brentford at the Old Trafford stadium in Manchester, England, Saturday, Oct. 7, 2023.(AP Photo/Jon Super).

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Substitute Scott McTominay scored two goals in second-half stoppage time on Saturday as Manchester United rallied to beat Brentford 2-1 in the Premier League.

Erik ten Hag’s struggling team looked set to lose a third straight game after Mathias Jensen’s first-half goal.

But McTominay came off the bench in the 87th to score in the third and seventh minutes of stoppage time and send Old Trafford wild.

Ten Hag joined in the celebrations on the sidelines to reveal his own relief after avoiding a third straight defeat.

United were on the brink of losing for a seventh time in 11 games in all competitions in a troubled season as they struggled to find a way back after Jensen’s goal in the 26th.

Ten Hag threw on a host of substitutes to try to turn things around and finally called for McTominay.

The midfielder, who has been out of favour this season, scored from close range after Diogo Dalot’s initial shot was saved.

But he wasn’t finished there.

Just four minutes later he rose to head in a winner that caused an eruption of noise from the home fans.

