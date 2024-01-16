‘Me nah bruk again!’ says single mom, $100m lotto winner Loop Jamaica

Three months after hitting the Lotto jackpot, a single mother has proclaimed that she “nah bruk again”.

The lucky Supreme Ventures Gaming Limited (SVG) customer is ringing in the new year $100 million richer, and she was ecstatic to collect her winnings and start a prosperous chapter of her life.

“I didn’t know how to react when I saw my numbers come up on the draw. It is such an amazing feeling, I’m so happy,” she said. “The first thing I’ll be doing is putting some of the money into an investment account, ‘cause me nah bruk again!”

She said she will also be putting aside some of her windfall for her children’s education.

“I had a rough childhood, and I don’t want my children to go through that so they are also my top priority. I’ll make sure their future is good and they don’t have to worry about anything,” she said.

The winning numbers 08, 12, 13, 18, 19, 26 were drawn three months ago, on October 14, 2023.

Dwayne Tulloch, SVP retail and customer operations, who was present at the handover was pleased to welcome another lucky player to the Lotto millionaire club.

“We are very happy to transform the life of another Jamaican through our jackpot winnings. It’s a great note on which to start the year after producing so many jackpot winners in 2023. We look forward to making even more winners in 2024,” he said.

The Lotto jackpot was hit five times in 2023 – $63 million won in February, $45 million won in March, $49 million won in May, $35 million also won in May but was uncollected and the $100 million jackpot won in October.