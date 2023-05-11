Meaning Of Rihanna & ASAP Rocky Son’s Name ‘RZA Athelston Mayers’

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky’s baby boy’s name has been revealed, and many fans are reacting to the name, which is inspired by a Wu-Tang Clan member with the same name.

The Daily Mail on Wednesday revealed the name and claimed it was discovered from the certificate of birth filed by Rihanna and A$AP Rocky. Dubbed Baby Fenty by fans, RZA Athelston Mayers will turn one year old later this week.

The couple’s son, who was born into a musical legacy, is reportedly named in honor of fellow New York native and producer and rapper RZA, the main act of the Wu-Tang Clan.

Rihanna might hinted at the name as she was spotted wearing clothing celebrating the Wu-Tang Clan many times since she gave birth to young RZA back in May. In the summer of last year, she wore a baggy RZA t-shirt, and she was seen again wearing a Wu-Tang shirt last month while cradling her smiling baby boy after a night out at Giorgio Baldi’s restaurant.

@badgalriri IG

In the meantime, it seems that the baby was also bestowed with his dad’s middle name, Athelston, a slightly different spelling from daddy Rocky’s name- Athelaston. A$AP Rocky’s real name, Rakim Athelaston Mayers, was also inspired by one of the members of the Wu-Tang Clan.

The celebrity publication also confirmed previous reports that baby RZA was born at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, California.

Fans on social media also reacted to the baby’s name, with many quickly making the connection to the Wu-Tang member while others were more curious about how his name is to sound.

“Rocky def named this baby and Rihanna pretty much just go along with it,” one fan wrote.

Rihanna has been hinting at her son’s name for months after being spotted on numerous occasions wearing T-shirts with Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA’s image on it. Sources say her son’s name is not pronounced by each letter individually. As such it’s pronounciation is “Ar Zah”.

Rihanna / @badgalriri

Some fans have already put two and two together about the baby’s name pronunciation.

“The ppl not being able to pronounce rza without context of knowing wu-tang is the thing that has me so weak,” another fan said.

Another asked, “I’m genuinly curious as to how this is pronounced? Each letter individually? Ru-Zah? Ar-Zah?”

The Wu-Tang Clan includes RZA, GZA, Method Man, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Inspectah Deck, U-God, Masta Killa, Ol’ Dirty Bastard, and much later, Cappadonn.

The hip hop collective is widely regarded as among the architects of hip hop music style and is among one of the first successful hip hop groups. A$ AP’s group has been likened to the legendary collective in the past, and he is well-known as a fan of the group.