Mechanic accused of using phone as a weapon during attack on woman Loop Jamaica

Thirty-seven-year-old Kareem Williams, a mechanic of Galloway Road, Kingston 13 has been charged with unlawful wounding following an incident which occurred on Posal Avenue, Duhaney Park, Kingston 20 on Tuesday, May 14.

Reports from the Duhaney Park Police are that about 5:00 pm, an argument developed between Williams and a woman during which the woman was shoved by Williams who also used a phone to hit her on her forehead causing a wound which bled.

Williams was subsequently arrested and charged.

His court date is being finalised.