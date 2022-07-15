Mechanic allegedly found with Glock pistol under car seat | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Mechanic allegedly found with Glock pistol under car seat | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Breaking News

Thankful: Child found wandering in Cross Roads, reunited with family

Wayne Marshall, Tami Chin check out Trendzy At Femme Creative Pop-up

Mechanic allegedly found with Glock pistol under car seat

World Champs: Jamaica book spot in mixed 4x400m relay final

Jamaican athletes set to collect a bounty from World Championships

Sky is the limit: Maverley looks to capitalize on Sterling boost

Pickled jalapenos and vinegary brine boost avocado salad

UK issues 1st-ever ‘red’ warning for hot weather next week

Daindra Harrison wins Red Stripe creative competition

Jamaica expected to earn US$5-b from hotel rooms to be constructed

Friday Jul 15

30?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

1 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

A mechanic has been charged in connection with an illegal firearm that was allegedly found inside a vehicle during a stop and search operation in Lizard Town, Spanish Town in St Catherine on Wednesday, July 13.

Charged with illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition is 28-year-old Omar Murray of Palm Crescent in Frazer’s Content, Spanish Town, St Catherine.

Reports from the Spanish Town police are that about 12:05 am, a team of law enforcers on an operation stopped the driver of a white Toyota Axio motorcar and conducted a search.

During the search, a Glock pistol fitted with a magazine containing eight .40mm rounds was reportedly found under the driver’s seat.

Murray was subsequently arrested and was charged following an interview.

His court date is being arranged.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Thankful: Child found wandering in Cross Roads, reunited with family

Lifestyle

Wayne Marshall, Tami Chin check out Trendzy At Femme Creative Pop-up

Jamaica News

Mechanic allegedly found with Glock pistol under car seat

More From

Jamaica News

Body of Kingston Wharves worker recovered from sea

Divers have reportedly recovered the body of an employee at the Kingston Wharves who reportedly fell overboard a ship on Tuesday night.
The police have confirmed that Scott Bamburry’s body was reco

World Champs

PUMA signs fastest woman alive, Elaine Thompson-Herah

See also

Five-time Olympic champion and the fastest woman alive, Elaine Thompson-Herah, has signed with Global sports brand PUMA.
The 30-year-old Jamaican is set to boost the company’s roster of track and

Jamaica News

Isat Buchanan under fire for rant on J’cans’ concerns about monkeypox

Prominent attorney-at-law and human rights advocate, Isat Buchanan, is under fire on social media site, Twitter, after he questioned the concerns Jamaicans have expressed about monkeypox, claiming tha

Jamaica News

Kingston Wharves’ CEO speaks on recent on-the-job tragedy

Following the recovery of the body of Scott Bamburry, an employee of Kingston Wharves Limited who reportedly fell off a ship while working on Tuesday night, the company has sought to bring some clarit

Sport

Dr Usain Bolt awarded another honorary doctorate

This time by Brunel University London

Lifestyle

WATCH: Usain Bolt’s daughter, Olympia, is off to school

They really grow up so fast! Jamaica’s baby and daughter of sprint legend Usain Bolt has already started pre-school.
Sitting in the driver seat of the car with his partner Kasi Bennett in

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols