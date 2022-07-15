Mechanic allegedly found with Glock pistol under car seat | Loop Jamaica

A mechanic has been charged in connection with an illegal firearm that was allegedly found inside a vehicle during a stop and search operation in Lizard Town, Spanish Town in St Catherine on Wednesday, July 13.

Charged with illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition is 28-year-old Omar Murray of Palm Crescent in Frazer’s Content, Spanish Town, St Catherine.

Reports from the Spanish Town police are that about 12:05 am, a team of law enforcers on an operation stopped the driver of a white Toyota Axio motorcar and conducted a search.

During the search, a Glock pistol fitted with a magazine containing eight .40mm rounds was reportedly found under the driver’s seat.

Murray was subsequently arrested and was charged following an interview.

His court date is being arranged.