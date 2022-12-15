Mechanic ‘attack, shoots’ brother during dispute in St Ann Loop Jamaica

Mechanic 'attack, shoots' brother during dispute in St Ann
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Thursday Dec 15

Jamaica News
Loop News

1 hrs ago

Thirty-nine-year-old Wesley Martin, mechanic of Top Milford Road, St. Ann has been charged with shooting with intent and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition following an incident in his community.

The incident took place on Thursday, May 26 but charges were laid against Martin a few days ago.

Reports are that at about 5:30 pm, Martin and his brother were having a dispute when Martin fired two shots at his brother, one of which caught him in his left hand. He was taken to the hospital, where he was treated.

Martin was subsequently arrested and charged. His court date is being arranged.

