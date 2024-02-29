Mechanic ‘Scary’ shot dead on the job in Ocho Rios Loop Jamaica

Mechanic 'Scary' shot dead on the job in Ocho Rios
Police investigators have launched a manhunt for a gunman who shot and killed a mechanic in Ocho Rios, St Ann on Wednesday.

The deceased is Chadwayne Gayle, alias ‘Scary’, of Jacks River, St Mary.

Reports are that about 8:30 pm, Gayle was working on a motor vehicle near a garage along Milford Road, when he was pounced upon by an armed man who opened gunfire, hitting him multiple times.

Gayle was assisted to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No motive has so far been established for the gun attack.

