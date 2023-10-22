Mechanic ‘Tall Man’ confesses to role in car stealing ring Loop Jamaica

An auto mechanic is to be sentenced on January 4, 2024 after he confessed to his role in an alleged car stealing ring in his community of Gordon Wood district in Old Harbour, St Catherine.

Twenty-eight-year-old Clayon Mills, otherwise called ‘Tall Man’, pleaded guilty to charges of larceny of a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property when he appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Thursday.

The charges were proffered against Mills after police investigators launched a search for a stolen Toyota Wish motorcar, which was later located at Mills’ home. Eleven other motor vehicles were discovered at the premises, the police reported.

It is not clear why the matter was heard in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court, as opposed to the parish court in St Catherine, where the vehicles were found.

But before pleading guilty to the charges in court, Mills contended that he was contacted by an individual who asked for him to disassemble three damaged motor vehicles.

The accused man said he told the individual to take the vehicles to his mechanic shop at his home.

Presiding Senior Parish Judge Lori-Ann Cole-Montague has ordered that a social enquiry report should be prepared ahead of sentencing early next year.

Consequently, Mills was remanded until that time.

In a release detailing the charges against Mills at the time, the Old Harbour police reported that about 4:30 am on Tuesday, June 27, the complainant parked his Toyota Wish motorcar valued at about $1.8 million at his home, and later discovered that it was stolen.

A report was made to the police and an investigation was launched.

On Sunday, July 30 at about 2:30 am, the police, acting on information, went to Mills’ home, where the stolen Toyota Wish motorcar, as well as 11 other vehicles, were allegedly found in his possession, with the engines all removed.

Mills was subsequently arrested and charged.

Law enforcers announced then that they were continuing their investigations to establish the owners of the other motor vehicles that were recovered.