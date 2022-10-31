Media Colleagues Mourn Haitian Journalist Killed By Police

BY NAN News Writer

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Thurs. Oct. 27, 2022: Haitian media colleagues remain in mourning for Romelo Vilsaint who was killed by Haitian police Sunday.

Police reportedly opened fire on reporters demanding the release of one of their colleagues who was detained while covering a protest, witnesses told The Associated Press. Richard Pierrin, a freelance photographer for Agence France-Presse, told the AP he saw police open fire and Vilsaint get hit.

Reporters at the scene said the journalist being held is Robest Dimanche, who works at local Radio Tele Zenith and was covering a protest when he was detained.

Vilsaint worked for an online news site. His body was lying face down inside the parking lot of a police station in Delmas in the capital of Port-au-Prince as colleagues surrounded it, crying out as they lifted their arms.

Gary Desrosiers, a spokesman for Haiti´s National Police, confirmed to the AP that Vilsaint was fatally shot but declined further comment except to say it was a lamentable situation.

A journalist cries next to the body of Romelo Vilsaint, who was hit by a teargas canister as they gathered at the Delmas 33 police station demanding the release of their colleague Robest Dimanche who was detained while covering a protest, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on October 30, 2022. (Photo by RICHARD PIERRIN/AFP via Getty Images)

The Online Media Collective, a local journalists´ association, denounced Dimanche´s arrest, saying he was being treated like a “dangerous criminal” and said he was charged with disturbing public order. Dimanche also is a spokesman for the organization.

A man runs from a police station with his hands up as police use tear gas to disperse journalists gathered there to demand the release of their colleague Haitian journalist Robest Dimanche, who was detained while covering a protest, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on October 30, 2022. (Photo by RICHARD PIERRIN/AFP via Getty Images)

“Our spokesperson acted within the framework of the journalistic mission by covering a protest movement,” the organization said. “The detention … is the latest signal, without doubt the most worrying, of a resurgence of attacks on freedom of information, and this journalist must be released.”

Journalists cry and call for help near the body of Romelo Vilsaint, who was hit by a teargas canister as they gathered at the Delmas 33 police station demanding the release of their colleague Robest Dimanche who was detained while covering a protest, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, on October 30, 2022. (Photo by RICHARD PIERRIN/AFP via Getty Images)

The organization also demanded that those responsible for the recent killing of radio journalist Garry Tess and the Oct. 25 attack on Roberson Alphonse, a reporter for Le Nouvelliste newspaper, be brought to justice.

On Wednesday, Le Nouvelliste, Haiti´s largest newspaper, announced it was suspending publication of its print product given “serious security problems” that are hampering production and distribution.

On Friday, October 28, 2022, Éric Jean Baptiste, secretary general of the Rally of Progressive National Democrats (RDNP) and former candidate for the presidency of Haiti was shot dead on the road leading to his home in Laboule 12.