Medicanja gets US$15 million investment from US firm | Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Medicanja gets US$15 million investment from US firm | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News
Breaking News

Medicanja gets US$15 million investment from US firm

PNP, environmentalists up in arms about Holness ‘inconsistencies’

Return to Sender? Stolen Elvis bust is back in Illinois bar

Sri Lanka end West Indies’ hopes of T20 World Cup semis

Botanical Roots: Why you should drink chamomile tea

Cult pastor ordered Pathways member to behead woman at church

133 COVID cases recorded in 24 hours; eight new deaths

Pulisic returns for World Cup qualifiers against Mexico and Jamaica

Rebranded VM Group targets one million customers in four years

Gucci’s star-studded fashion show shines bright in Hollywood

Thursday Nov 04

29?C
Business
Loop News

– Updated

Jamaica’s medical cannabis company Medicanja has received a US$15 million investment from the United States of US-based Noble Capital Fund.

The investment is expected to generate more than 200 agricultural jobs primarily in St Catherine and Westmoreland.

Minister of Investment, Industry and Commerce Audley Shaw is expecting US$10 million from Medicanja exports annually with this investment.

The announcement was made at a press conference at Jamaica Promotions Corporation (JAMPRO) last week.

The initial $15 million investment in Medicanja is part of an expected US$100 million that Noble Capital Fund will be pumping in several Jamaican entities within the next three years. Noble Capital Fund has already invested in several local companies since 2018.

“We are very excited about the opportunity Jamaica has, in general, moving forward, and we are looking for ways to bridge the gap in terms of making resources available so that the local community looks to tackle some of these opportunities,” Managing Director of Gbewonyo said.

Shaw stated that the government is working to correct the issues that the medical cannabis industry in Jamaica is currently facing, chief of which is US banking regulations.

“What is so pleasing about this investment is that even with the challenges in this sector, the investors are confident that they see a way forward,” Shaw said, noting that several medical byproducts can be harnessed from cannabis.

“We expect to see Jamaica’s cannabis products taking their rightful place on the shelves of health food stores and pharmacies in cosmopolitan countries. The Jamaican government is clear that medical cannabis is an industry that we want to see grow in Jamaica and the world,” Shaw said.

Related Articles

Business

August 24, 2021 09:45 AM

Recent Articles

World News

US judge says Kobe Bryant’s widow won’t have to undergo mental exam

Business

Medicanja gets US$15 million investment from US firm

Jamaica News

PNP, environmentalists up in arms about Holness ‘inconsistencies’

More From

Jamaica News

14-year-old girl gone missing in St Thomas

An Ananda Alert has been activated and a search is on for 14-year-old Dena Thomas, a student of Botany Bay district in St Thomas, who has been missing since November 2.

She is of dark complexion, m

See also

Jamaica News

Nick Perry is President Biden’s pick for US Ambassador to Jamaica

United States President Joe Biden has nominated Jamaican immigrant Nick Perry to be the next US Ambassador to Jamaica.

The announcement was made by the White House on Wednesday.

Perry is a past

Jamaica News

PROBE LAUNCHED: ‘Cop pulls gun on colleague’ in traffic stand-off

The Police High Command has launched a probe into a video that has been circulating on social media showing two men, believed to be members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), locked in a heated

Jamaica News

Popcaan pleads guilty, fined over traffic offences

Entertainer Popcaan was fined $10,000 after pleading guilty to several road traffic violations in the Yallahs Traffic Court in St Thomas on Thursday.

He was fined $2,000 for operating a motor vehic

World News

J’can-born Sears becomes Virginia’s first female lieutenant governor

Republican Winsome Sears, a Jamaican immigrant who returned to Virginia politics after an absence of nearly two decades, has become the first female lieutenant governor and the first woman of colour t

Jamaica News

Cops bag illegal gun from man ‘walking with bulge on his waist’

A man was arrested following the seizure of a firearm and ammunition in Tower Hill, St Andrew on Tuesday, November 2.

Reports from the Hunts Bay police were that about 4:30 pm, a team of law enforc

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols