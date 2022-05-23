Meet Little Writers Jessica, Jordan, Elia, Tsahai, Joelle, & Isabelle | Loop Jamaica

Meet Little Writers Jessica, Jordan, Elia, Tsahai, Joelle, & Isabelle | Loop Jamaica
Monday May 23

Meet Loop Little Writers Jessica, Jordan, Elia Tsahai, Joelle, and Isabelle

This week, check out articles from Loop Little Writers Jessica, Jordan, Elia Tsahai, Joelle, and Isabelle of Mona Preparatory School in St Andrew.

Be sure to look out for their articles this week! But first, let’s get to know them a little better! Watch the video, recorded and edited by Ramon Lindsay, to meet this week’s Loop Little Writers.

Throughout May, Loop News has been sharing articles from 21 Mona Preparatory School Loop Little Writers, ages eight to 12,on various topics, most of which they chose themselves.

Your school can also participate in Loop Little Writers, reach out to the Loop News team at [email protected] to find out how.

