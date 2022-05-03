Meet Loop Little Writers Addison, Avani, Campbell, Jordan, and Lauren | Loop Jamaica

This week, check out articles from Loop Little Writers Addison, Avani, Campbell, Jordan, and Lauren of Mona Preparatory School in St Andrew, which will be published daily.

But first, get to know them a little better! Watch the video, recorded and edited by Ramon Lindsay, to meet this week’s Loop Little Writers.

Throughout May, Loop News will share articles from 20 Mona Preparatory School Loop Little Writers, ages nine to 12,on various topics, most of which they chose themselves. Your school can also participate in Loop Little Writers, reach out to the Loop News team at [email protected] to find out how.