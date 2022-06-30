Meet the 2022 Red Bull Dance Your Style national finalists | Loop Jamaica

This year 16 Red Bull Dance Your Style finalists have been selected and will compete in the third national finals on July 6.

The brand will host the first in-person competition since the Covid-19 pandemic on July 6th at Di Lot in Kingston, Jamaica.

Eight of the finalists were selected from online submissions by a panel of judges, and the other 8 were wildcards chosen by renowned dancer, choreographer and host of this year’s finals, Latonya Styles.

The 16 finalists will go toe-to-toe in multiple battle rounds judged solely by the audience.

This year’s winner will join dancer Flexx Cautiion – 2021 Champion – and together they will represent Jamaica on the global stage at the 2022 Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final, set to be hosted in Johannesburg, South Africa, on December 5.

Coming from a diverse range of backgrounds, disciplines and interests, the 16 finalists all have one thing in common – innate love for dance and Jamaican dance culture.

Three females and 13 males make up the group of 16 who will compete on July 6th.

This year’s judge’s picks include Barbie K Dolly, Leo Anchovxy, Chocolate Thunder, Pure Flow, Skitta Star, Mykal Ziun, Wayne Fantastic and Busty Don Impact.

While the wildcard selection includes Maahjesty, AJ Byns Impact, JayChin Xqlusiv, Omar CleanStep, Joel Immortal, Smilez, Chiney Gymnastic and Tha Curly Hair Kid.

Versatility and strength are key factors to success in the competition, with second-hand focus on strength in performance and personality.

The team is proud to return to the in-person format as for this type of competition where dancers are judged by crowd response, being able to feed off the energy of the crowd gives a unique edge to each competitor’s overall performance.

“I really am so happy that we will be back in person this year,” Latonya Styles shared with enthusiasm.

Styles is a world-renowned Jamaican dancer, choreographer, event host and an affiliate of Red Bull Jamaica’s Dance Your Style since inception.

She went on to share that “the dancers get a better opportunity to express themselves and feed off the energy of the crowd which really makes for much better performance overall from each competitor. Dance Your Style is not just about who is popular or who can do Dancehall. They have to be versatile and they have to be strong and have strong characters and personalities. Dancing is a drama so they have to bring that full package.”

When asked why the Dance Your Style platform is so important, she shared that, “the talents need exposure. Yes they dance, and yes they’re in Jamaica but Jamaica is really a dot on the globe, so sometimes the wider world doesn’t get to see our greatness or see us really representing ourselves and being the ones highlighted. Oftentimes it’s foreigners who come here or use our music and dance moves. Their content goes viral, they’re the ones highlighted, big international artistes using our moves in their music videos. A platform like this takes it back to the roots, shows off our creators, our dancers, and shows off the origin and really shines a light on us and our talent and ability. The world is tuning in and when we go on that world stage people will know that we likkle but we tallawah and we can do everything. It isn’t just track and field, not just Bob Marley and music, but we also bad pon di dancing!”

Starting in 2018, with the first world final held in 2019, Red Bull Dance Your Style features a unique battle format and has become a platform for street dancers of all styles – from hip hop to house, popping, locking and more – to showcase their skills.

In the competition, they are challenged with unpredictable music hits and are crowned by crowd-voting.

Competitors must conquer the audience as they are ultimately deciding who will rule the dance floor.

This year, 2022, Dancehall was also introduced as an official format.

The final takes place on July 6 and will be held at Di Lot, 33 Constant Spring Road.

Gates open at 7 pm. Music and entertainment will be provided by Bishop Escobar, but the main event will be hosted by Latonya Styles.

Audience attendance and participation are crucial for the success of the event, so members of Jamaica’s diverse dance community, as well as dance, music, entertainment and cultural enthusiasts, are encouraged to come out to support their favourite dancers.

About Red Bull Dance Your Style

Red Bull Dance Your Style is a global all-styles street dance event series with a unique battle format. From hip hop to house, to locking to popping – dancers participating in Red Bull Dance Your Style will need to ‘wow’ the crowd and ultimately win their vote. Testing freestyle and musicality skills through unpredictable mainstream tracks ranging from recent global hits to classic beats, Red Bull Dance Your Style will have the crowd deciding who will rule the dance floor.