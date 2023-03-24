Meet the Bands: Xodus Carnival x Bacchanal Jamaica Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Video recorded & edited by Ramon Lindsay; produced by Kadeem Rodgers

Much like the other two bands on the road this year for Carnival Road March 2023, Xodus Carnival is ready for de road.

The band, which was formed in ‘the spirit of collaboration’ as co-owner Scott Dunn puts it, has not waned in production or quality since it burst on the scene in 2017.

The youngest mas-makers on the scene pride themselves on connecting with the best of the best in the biz.

This year’s no different as they announced a partnership with Bacchanal Jamaica that was unexpected but a seamless and fruitful merger.

So, what’s coming up for Xodus, you ask? There’s the Campari Xodus Tailgate at the National Stadium – where patrons who pull up in a boat enter for free; the Xodus Carnival x Bacchanal x Red Antz J’Ouvert – a paint affair – then the final iteration of Xodus Remedy for 2023.

From Bacchanal Jamaica’s POV, effectiveness, and a need ‘to bring back the brand of Carnival Jamaica to revellers’, was the deciding factor for the partnership.

But, the Candyland carnival producers are keen on kicking things up a few notches this season with an expectation of bringing up to 6000 masqueraders to the streets of Kingston.

Quite ambitious as it’s never been done before, but something Junior Director Nicholas Franklin – and his late father, Earl ‘Fuzzy’ Franklin believed to be attainable.

For Bacchanal Jamaica, Rum for Breakfast, Bacchanal Fridays and ‘the biggest J’Ouvert in the Caribbean’, Bacchanal J’Ouvert is on the line-up of events.

