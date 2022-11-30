‘Meet the Mitchells’ goes prime time Loop Jamaica

Following the announcement that Meet the Mitchells has been added to CVM-TV network’s prime-time programming, fans of the hit YouTube series are relishing the excitement.

The popular series, created by reggae and dancehall artist Wayne Marshall (Mitchell) and his wife, former singer Tami Chin Mitchell, stars the couple, their children, and their beloved nanny MoMo, gives viewers a sneak peek into their life as a family.

The show includes regular appearances by Tami’s sister, singer Tessanne Chin, the couple’s parents and other extended family members.

“We are excited to be a part of the new CVM family and to bring Meet the Mitchells to homes across the island”, “Momma Mitchell shared in a statement.

“We have been blessed over the last two years with our MTM “first cousins” from our YouTube channel,” she added later.

“But we have always wanted to expand our reach to the wider Jamaican audience and this partnership with CVM will be doing just that.”

The popular YouTube series currently reaches subscribers in Jamaica and overseas.

Well fans, it gets better.

Producers at CVM-TV, the exclusive television broadcasters of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, have granted ‘The Mitchells’ a prime-time slot, starting Thursday, December 1 at 8 pm.

During CVM-TV‘s broadcast of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, the network will air previously shared Meet the Mitchells content in a “Best of MTM” package every match day at 8 pm with a rebroadcast the following day at 4:30 pm. Each episode will be accompanied by never-before-seen confessionals.

“Adding Meet the Mitchells to our prime-time programming is another critical move as we continue to improve the station’s offerings,” said Olly McIntosh, CEO and president of VertiCast, CVM-TV‘s parent company.

“Not only are we bringing a fan favourite digital show to free-to-air tv, but this move represents our commitment to investing in and promoting local content. Meet the Mitchells has connected very well with Jamaicans at home and abroad as it gives a peek into the day-to-day life of people they can relate to, and we are very happy to share this type of entertaining content with an even wider local audience.”

According to Marshall, viewers can expect, during the World Cup broadcast, new MTM viewers will get to see some of their most memorable episodes, and existing fans will get to experience the episodes and added confessionals.

For fans overseas, the MTM fam will release new episodes on their YouTube channel along with the premier of new episodes on CVM-TV in January.”

More Mitchells, please

Marshall, who is an avid football fan, will also feature prominently during CVM-TV‘s exclusive broadcast of the World Cup (which began Sunday, November 20).

The station said broadcasting both the World Cup and Meet the Mitchells during this period is expected to boost viewership significantly, even as they continue to work to improve coverage across Jamaica.

“We have done significant work to increase coverage across the island and as of now, more than 70% of Jamaica can view CVM-TV. Adding both the World Cup, and Jamaica’s favourite family, the Mitchells, is delivering on what we promised when we acquired the station,” McIntosh added.

Meet the Mitchells premiered during the COVID-19 pandemic and has fast become a crowd favourite, amassing over 225k subscribers and over 54 million views on YouTube with each episode averaging near 100k views.