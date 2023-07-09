Megan Tapper claims third national 100m hurdles title Loop Jamaica

Megan Tapper claims third national 100m hurdles title Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Melton Williams

2 hrs ago

Megan Tapper (centre) races to victory in the women’s 100m hurdles at the National Senior and Junior Championships at the National Stadium on Sunday, July 9, 2023. (PHOTO: Marlon Reid).

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist Megan Tapper won the women’s 100m hurdles, holding off Ackera Nugent at the National Senior and Junior Championships on Sunday at the National Stadium.

It was the third national hurdles title for Tapper, who holds the distinction of being the only Jamaican woman to win an Olympic medal in the 100m hurdles event.

NCAA outdoor champion Nugent from the University of Arkansas clocked 12.67 for her second-place finish.

Veteran Danielle Williams, the 2015 World champion, finished third in 12.82 to secure the final qualification spot for the upcoming World Athletics Championships and will also represent Jamaica in Budapest, Hungary this August.

Senior athletes are competing for coveted spots to represent the country in Budapest from August 19 to 27.

The top three athletes in each event will qualify for the World Athletics Championships provided they have met the world standard requirements.

In addition to determining the team for the World Athletics Championships, the Jamaica trials will also establish the squads for three junior competitions. These competitions include the NACAC Under-18 and Under-23 Championships in San Jose, Costa Rica (July 21-23), the Pan American Under-20 Athletics Championships in Puerto Rico (August 4-6), and the Under-18 Commonwealth Youth Games in Port of Spain, Trinidad (August 6-9).

