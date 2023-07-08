Megan Tapper sets new personal best, leads qualifiers into 100mh final Loop Jamaica

Tokyo Olympic bronze medalist Megan Tapper dominated the women’s 100m hurdles semi-finals at the National Senior and Junior Championships on Saturday night, securing her position as the top qualifier with a remarkable personal best time of 12.44 seconds.

Tapper, who holds the distinction of being the only Jamaican woman to win an Olympic medal in the 100m hurdles event, cruised to victory in the second semi-final. Her exceptional performance surpassed her previous personal best of 12.51 seconds, achieved during a fifth-place finish at the Brussels Diamond League meeting on September 2, 2022.

Amoi Brown and 2015 World champion Danielle Williams both clocked 12.61, securing the other two automatic qualifying spots from the semi-final. Brown’s time also marked a new personal best for her.

In the first semi-final, Yanique Thompson of Sprintec Track Club also achieved a personal best time of 12.53 to secure her place in Sunday’s final. NCAA outdoor champion Ackera Nugent from the University of Arkansas finished second with a time of 12.80, while Paula Salmon from North Carolina University claimed the final automatic qualifying spot with a time of 12.95.

Completing the lineup for the final were Crystal Morrison from Racers Track Club with a time of 12.70 and Rosealee Cooper from Mississippi State University with a time of 13.37.

The championships serve as the Jamaica Trials for upcoming international competitions.

Senior athletes are currently competing for coveted spots to represent the country at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, scheduled to take place from August 19 to 27.

In addition to determining the team for the World Athletics Championships, the Jamaica trials will also establish the squads for three junior competitions. These competitions include the NACAC Under-18 and Under-23 Championships in San Jose, Costa Rica (July 21-23), the Pan American Under-20 Athletics Championships in Puerto Rico (August 4-6), and the Under-18 Commonwealth Youth Games in Port of Spain, Trinidad (August 6-9).