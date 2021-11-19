Megan Tapper signs with plant-based sports nutrition brand ATAQ | Loop Jamaica

Tokyo Olympic bronze medallist Megan Tapper has signed a sponsorship agreement with ATAQ, a California start-up for plant-based sports nutrition products.

The 27-year-old Tapper has been using ATAQ products since 2019 when they first entered the Jamaican market to support her training and recovery.

“Competing at the highest possible levels getting nutrition right can make all the difference. I’ve been using ATAQ’s products for several years now and I feel a huge difference in my performance and recovery,” said Tapper.

Tammo Walter, co-founder and chief executive officer of ATAQ, said the company was thrilled to have the affable Jamaican hurdler on board.

“We are super excited to have Megan as part of the ATAQ family. When you organically find someone that uses and believes so much in your products then that’s the best position to be in and working together,” Walter said. “We are excited to not only help fuel her efforts and journey with our products but to get her insights, thoughts, and feedback.”

As a road cycling enthusiast Walter himself is no stranger to the challenge of fueling training and competition the right way.

ATAQ was born out of his own need for clean, plant-based sports nutrition, providing healthy products specifically developed for athletes with high-performance goals.

“Understanding the athlete’s needs, demands and challenges make engaging with athletes like Megan crucial to provide effective products that athletes want to use. And that’s what is most important to us,” Nikki Halbur, co-founder, and chief operating officer explained.

Tapper in August became the first-ever Jamaican medal winner in the 100m hurdles at the Olympics when she finished third behind Puerto Rico’s Jasmine Camacho Quinn and world record holder Kendra Harrison of the USA.

Tapper now has her sights set on the World Athletics Championships in Oregon next year.