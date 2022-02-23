Megan Thee Stallion Files New Lawsuit Against Label, Carl Crawford Respond

Megan Thee Stallion’s legal fight with Carl Crawford is far from over.

On Tuesday, the Houston Hottie had a scathing reply for Carl Crawford sharing misleading reports on her lawsuit against 1501 Entertainment. Now, official documents filed last week show that the rapper filed a new lawsuit against the label. According to Billboard, the “WAP” singer’s legal team filed a petition last week to declare her 2021 project ‘Something for Thee Hotties’ to be regarded as an “album” under their recording agreement.

Megan Thee Stallion and Crawford’s 1501 Entertainment are in court over terms of her contract, which she claims is unfair as they hash out contract commitments to conclude.

Documents were filed on Friday by Attorneys at Holland & Knight representing Megan which claims that 1501 didn’t classify the 21-track project as an “album.”

According to Complex reporting on the latest lawsuit, the label claims that the project did not satisfy her “minimum recording commitment.”

Megan is trying to get out of a bad deal with 1501, which she says has not invested any at all in her career since 2018 but has been claiming on her achievements. Her attorneys say that if the court was to recognize 1501’s argument, “1501 wants to tie [Megan Thee Stallion] down to release more albums under the Contract to the financial benefit of 1501.”

“Contrary to 1501’s position, Something for Thee Hotties clearly meet the definition of ‘Album’ under the recording agreement because it is not less than forty-five (45) minutes in length,” the suit claims. “There are no other parameters or requirements under the contract for what can be deemed an ‘Album’ other than the total run time of the album.”

The Attorneys asked for a declaratory judgment.

“As such, Something for Thee Hotties satisfies her ‘Minimum Recording Commitment’ for the second option period of the agreement. To protect herself, her music, and her artistic choices, Pete has been forced to bring this action to seek a declaratory judgment to that effect.”

In the meantime, Megan’s sordid contract with 1501 is one step closer to an end as Complex reports that a source says if her ‘Something for Thee Hotties’ project is counted as an album, she would only have one more album to satisfy her contract with the label.

On Tuesday, Megan Thee Stallion shut down Crawford, who implied that Megan’s lawsuit against 1501 had come to an end and that he was to receive money from her. He shared an article from AceShowbiz which said Megan had filed a request to dismiss a lawsuit against the label and J. Prince.

“Only the real town can relate. Now tell em to run my bread dating all the way back from 2018,” he captioned the screenshot of the article.

Megan later responded as she clarified that the lawsuit was dropped because the parties agreed. She also called out Crawford and said he “never know wtf is going on with business.”

She also addressed people who took the side of Crawford.

“Mfs pick with me then when I say something im the problem, F**K ALL YALL… This mf got my accomplishments in that bio and aint contributed to shit SINCE 2018, NOT A STUDIO TIME, NOT A MUSIC VIDEO, NOT A WORD OF ENCOURAGEMENT, shit not even a flight,” Megan wrote. “But you trying to eat off me AND PICK WITH ME ONLINE.”

The accolades that she referred to in 1501’s bio claimed Platinum and Gold records. However, almost all of these are accolades Megan earned in 2018 and onwards and especially after she won an injunction to allow her to release music even though 1501 tried to block her.

The case as regards the unfair deal is still ongoing, and Megan’s legal team is seeking a judgment to scrap her deal with 1501. The rapper argues that 1501 was lying about the services it would provide as her label and failed to keep its obligations.

Screenshot 1501 Ent IG

In a message posted on his Instagram Story, Carl Crawford denies bullying Megan Thee Stallion. “We’re not bullying nobody,” he wrote. “That’s yet another fake narrative made up by some of the best PR people you would ever come across.”