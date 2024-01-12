Melissa Silvera remembered as ‘heartbeat’ of her family Loop Jamaica

Melissa Silvera, the late wife of former Member of Parliament for St Mary Western, Jolyan Silvera, was remembered as the heartbeat of her family at the thanksgiving service for her life on Friday.

The remembrance was read by Cynthia Silvera, on behalf of her son, Jolyan.

She also described Melissa as a nation builder and a force of nature.

Melissa died on November 10. She was 42 years old. Mourners gathered inside the St Andrew Parish Church in Half-Way Tree, St Andrew, on Friday for her funeral.

A chemical engineer, Melissa is survived by her widower and three sons.

Watch the Loop News video for a snippet of the thanksgiving service for her life.