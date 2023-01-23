Mello FM’s popular broadcaster, DJ Franko, has died Loop Jamaica

Popular radio broadcaster and former policeman, Courtney Francis, otherwise known as ‘DJ Franko’, has died.

Francis died on Monday after a period of illness.

He worked at Mello FM hosting ‘Mello Overdose’ on Saturdays from 10am to 2pm, and the ‘Evening Mix’ on Fridays from 5pm to 9pm, a statement on the radio station’s Facebook page said.

Chief Executive Officer of Mello FM, Al Robinson, described Francis as being “among the best”.

According to him, Francis “had a commanding voice and a presence on the radio station which not everybody on radio has.

“His broadcasting expertise, his booming voice, his impeccable diction will forever remain as an example of the sort of broadcasting heights we would all aspire towards,” Robinson said in the statement.

The management and staff of Mello FM has extended “deepest sympathies” to Francis’ family.

The radio station has also been plunged into a sombre mood, as staff members remember and reflect on the late broadcaster.