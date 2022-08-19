Men acting suspicious close to business place searched firearm found Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
51 minutes ago

Police in Hanover arrested and charged two men with illegal possession of firearm and illegal possession of ammunition following the seizure of two firearms and 62 rounds of ammunition on Main Street, Hopewell in the parish on Monday, August 15.

Charged are 18-year-old Daniel Knott of Belle Isle Road, Westmoreland and 19-year-old Dondre Wilson, otherwise called ‘Blacks’, of Morant Bay, St. Thomas.

Reports are that at about 7:50 pm, lawmen were on duty when they were made aware of suspicious men in the vicinity of a business place.

The officers processed to the location where both men were seen; they were accosted, and searched and the weapons – with the ammunition – were found in their possession.

Both Knott and Wilson were arrested and later charged. Their court dates are not finalised.

‘Mi nuh waan come back yah’ — boy shot while vacationing in Jamaica

The 15-year-old boy vacationing in Jamaica from the US, who was last week shot by the security forces during a raid in Seaview Gardens, St Andrew, is now out of hospital after a successful operati

Jamaica News

Suspected mastermind behind importation of 21 guns identified, charged

The 54-year-old scheduled for court in September

Jamaica News

Body of second Jamaican who jumped from US bridge found

A body matching the description of one of the two brothers from Jamaica who went missing last weekend after jumping from a Martha’s Vineyard bridge featured in the movie “Jaws” has been found, state p

Jamaica News

Jamaica Broilers announces $12.50 cut in chicken prices

The producer of The Best Dressed Chicken, Jamaica Broilers, has announced a cut in prices for some of its products.
Effective August 18, prices for The Best Dressed Chicken Grade-A Whole Bird and

Business

Three EV charging stations for St Catherine

Three Petcom Service Stations in St Catherine will be fitted with electric vehicle charging stations, the first installations in the parish.
“The world is going electric,” Evergo CEO Wayne McKenzie

