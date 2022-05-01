Men allegedly caught robbing student in downtown Kingston | Loop Jamaica

Men allegedly caught robbing student in downtown Kingston
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Two men have been arrested and charged with robbery with aggravation following an incident along Norman Road in downtown Kingston on Friday, April 29.

Charged are 23-year-old Xavier Blackwood of Norman Crescent, and 20-year-old Keshawn Tomlinson of Malvern Avenue, both in Kingston.

Reports from the Elletson Road police are that about 2:50 pm, a teenager left school and was on his way to meet his parents, when he was allegedly pounced upon by Blackwood, Tomlinson and another man, who proceeded to rob the youngster of a Samsung Galaxy A02 cellular phone valued at about $20,000.

While the robbery was taking place, a police patrol unit turned onto the roadway and Blackwood, Tomlinson and the other man all looked in the direction of the service vehicle and ran.

The police gave chase and Blackwood and Tomlinson were held and taken into custody.

They were subsequently charged by the police.

Their court date is being finalised.

