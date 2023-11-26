Men dressed as cops, soldiers rob Western Union Loop Jamaica

Men, dressed as members of the island’s security forces, robbed a Western Union outlet in Linstead, St Catherine, of an undetermined sum of money on Saturday afternoon.

The men, dressed as cops and soldiers, entered a drugstore after 3pm on Saturday and proceeded to rob the Western Union outlet at the location.

The police confirmed the robbery on Sunday.

There were no reports of injuries.

The men left the location in a waiting motorcar.

Watch the footage of the robbery that was obtained by LoopNews.