Men fatally shot by cops during shootout in Clarendon; guns recovered | Loop Jamaica

Two men were shot and killed during a reported shootout with police in Clarendon.

The deceased men have been identified as Rosean Brown and Ryan Murray of Bucks Common Clarendon.

Police reported that a team of officers were on surveillance patrol in the community on Thursday, May 26, when they were allegedly fired at by a group of men. Following the exchange of gunfire, two men were seen with gunshot injuries, they were assisted to the hospital where they later succumbed to injuries.

A team from the Independent Commission of Investigations’ (INDECOM’s) Central Regional Office has started an investigation into the incident.

“All five concerned officers of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), provided initial accounts to INDECOM Investigators and were served section 21 Notices, to submit statements and attend interviews in relation to this incident. The service weapons of these concerned officers were collected for processing and sealed,” INDECOM stated in a release.

Two 9mm firearms were reported as recovered from the incident, a Glock pistol with the serial number erased and a Carandai pistol with a serial number.

The hands of both deceased men were tested for gunshot residue, prior to photographing and sealing their bodies for storage pending post-mortem examination.