Men fatally shot during joint police/military operation in Manchester Loop Jamaica

Two men were fatally shot during a joint police/military operation in Manchester on Tuesday.

Reports are that at about 6:00 am, law enforcers were conducting an operation in the Bellefield section of the parish when they were approached by two men.

Police reported that one of the men pulled a gun and pointed it at members of the police/military team.

The security forces responded by opening fire, hitting the two men. They were taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

An illegal gun was reportedly seized in the operation.

On Monday another man was shot and injured during a reported standoff with the police in the same parish.

A video of that incident has been circulating on social media and shows members of a police team confronting the man, who had a stone in his hands.

After several minutes of heated conversation between police and the man, gunshots were heard and the man fell to the ground with what appeared to be a bullet wound to his leg.

The man was later placed in the back of a police vehicle and taken to the hospital.

The incident has triggered mixed views from social media users, some of whom have argued that the force used was justified.