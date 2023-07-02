Men freed of 2016 barbershop killing of JDF soldier Loop Jamaica

A construction worker was among two men who were freed last week of murder charges relative to the 2016 killing of Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) Lance Corporal Ricardo Bennett at a barbershop in Cross Roads, St Andrew.

Paul Hyman, the construction worker, and Sheldon Brown were on trial for the soldier’s murder, but were freed following submissions from their attorneys challenging the testimony of the sole prosecution witness.

It is understood that the attorneys challenged the identification evidence during cross-examination of the witness.

After its completion, the prosecution said it had no further evidence against the men.

Hyman and Brown were subsequently freed by the trial judge.

Another former accused, Dwayne Bedasse, was similarly freed in 2018, due to lack of evidence against him.

Bennett, according to allegations, was shot inside the barbershop in Cross Roads when armed men entered the establishment on Friday, September 2, and opened gunfire.

The 31-year-old army man returned the fire, hitting one of the gunmen.

The injured soldier and gunman were taken to the hospital, where both were pronounced dead.