Men freed of 2016 barbershop killing of JDF soldier Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Men freed of 2016 barbershop killing of JDF soldier Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Some recommendations to address cruise attraction woes in Falmouth

Missing, elderly fisherman found hanging from tree in St Thomas

FISH FUSS: Golding, Windalco, Gov’t tussle re who restocked Rio Cobre

Men freed of 2016 barbershop killing of JDF soldier

‘Living through hell’, admits MP Vaz re roadworks in East Portland

NCDA launches Anti-Vaping Campaign

Lakers are keeping Reaves and Russell; Bucks agreed to keep Lopez

Australia rip out top order in England chase of 371

206 fatal crash victims as at June 30 says RSU

Curfew imposed in Admiral Town and other communities extended

Sunday Jul 02

32?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

4 hrs ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

A construction worker was among two men who were freed last week of murder charges relative to the 2016 killing of Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) Lance Corporal Ricardo Bennett at a barbershop in Cross Roads, St Andrew.

Paul Hyman, the construction worker, and Sheldon Brown were on trial for the soldier’s murder, but were freed following submissions from their attorneys challenging the testimony of the sole prosecution witness.

It is understood that the attorneys challenged the identification evidence during cross-examination of the witness.

After its completion, the prosecution said it had no further evidence against the men.

Hyman and Brown were subsequently freed by the trial judge.

Another former accused, Dwayne Bedasse, was similarly freed in 2018, due to lack of evidence against him.

Bennett, according to allegations, was shot inside the barbershop in Cross Roads when armed men entered the establishment on Friday, September 2, and opened gunfire.

The 31-year-old army man returned the fire, hitting one of the gunmen.

The injured soldier and gunman were taken to the hospital, where both were pronounced dead.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Some recommendations to address cruise attraction woes in Falmouth

Jamaica News

Missing, elderly fisherman found hanging from tree in St Thomas

Jamaica News

FISH FUSS: Golding, Windalco, Gov’t tussle re who restocked Rio Cobre

More From

Sport

Images of Usain Bolt statue surface ahead of unveiling in Miramar

With the highly anticipated unveiling of a statue of Usain Bolt at the Ansin Sports Complex in Miramar, Florida, still, two weeks away, the city’s vice mayor, Alexandra Davis, has provided a sneak pee

Sport

West Indies fail to qualify for 2023 ODI World Cup

See also

Two-time champions the West Indies will be absent from the men’s Cricket World Cup for the first time in their history after suffering a seven-wicket qualifying defeat to a Brandon McMullen-inspired S

Jamaica News

Two dead: Gunman fatally shot minutes after killing man in Kingston

A man was fatally shot just minutes after he reportedly killed another man in downtown Kingston and was trying to escape but ended up being cut down in a shootout with a team of police officers.
Re

Entertainment

Reggae Boyz ‘Choir’ gets stamp of approval from John Legend

You’ve probably seen a video clip of the Reggae Boyz singing John Legend’s ‘All of Me’, as captain Andre Blake plays the piano.
After all, the clip, shared by the Jamaica Football Federation (JFF)

Lifestyle

Jamaican writer wins global Commonwealth Short Story Prize

First Jamaican to win the global prize

Entertainment

Calypsonian, ska, rocksteady artiste, Lord Creator, has died

Trinidadian-born calypsonian, ska and rocksteady artiste, Lord Creator, who eventually made Jamaica his home, died on Friday. He was 87.
“He died at 11am, he hadn’t been feeling well for some time,

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols