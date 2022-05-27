Men freed of ‘Clans’ case held then freed again | Loop Jamaica

Two of the four men who were on Thursday acquitted of being part of the One Don faction of the Clansman gang, were rearrested by the police, but were eventually released from custody late on Thursday, according to their attorneys.

Damaine Elleston and Owen Ormbsy were freed of several offences, including being part of a criminal organisation, after prosecutors conceded on Thursday that they had insufficient evidence to prove that they had committed those crimes.

Also freed were Rushane Williams and Rivaldo Hylton.

However, news surfaced that at least two of those freed – Elleston and Ormsby – had been detained by the police after being freed in court.

Defence attorney Walter Melbourne, who represented Elleston, and attorney Kymani Brydson, who represented Ormsby, confirmed to Loop News on Friday morning that their respective clients were eventually released late Thursday.

Melbourne stated that Elleston was released “sometime after 6pm” from the Central Police Station lockup.

When asked for the basis on which his client was detained, Melbourne said: “I think they (the police) just wanted to question him, but they didn’t do it in the presence of his attorney, but I wouldn’t have known.”

On hearing of his client’s arrest, Melbourne said his intention was to file a habeas corpus application in the court on Friday morning to seek Elleston’s release.

“… But when I checked with him (Elleston), he told me that they (the police) just asked him some questions and released him… and gave him a warning to behave himself…,” said Melbourne.

In noting that his client has been released after spending almost five years in police custody, Melbourne said Elleston is “happy” and “elated”.

“There must be some feeling of happiness, and he is elated to go home and look after his children. He has a young child that he did not see, so he is now going to get to meet and know her,” the attorney shared.

Likewise, Brydson said Ormsby was “feeling happy” that he has been released, but said they not had any direct conversation up to Friday morning.

However, he confirmed that Ormsby was released following his re-arrest on Thursday, while stating that he (Brydson) was unaware why his client was detained.

Efforts to get a comment from head of the police’s Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), Senior Superintendent Stephanie Lindsay, on the re-arrest and subsequent release of the two men, were unsuccessful late on Thursday into Friday morning, as calls to her cell phone number went unanswered.

Meanwhile, both lawyers said they were confident that their clients would have been acquitted, based on the lack of adequate evidence against them in the trial of the alleged members of the One Don faction of the Clansman gang.

According to Brydson, he “strongly believed” that Ormsby would be freed, as “no evidence was presented on the counts that he was discharged on”.

He added that, “The prosecution actually did the right thing and it was honourable on their part.

“There is actually nothing on record against him that would warrant him being held.”

Melbourne said he always held the view that Elleston would be freed, adding that it was further “concretised” after having completed his cross-examination of one of the two main crown witnesses.

Prosecutors have largely relied on the testimonies of two former gangsters-turned-state witnesses — a self-styled former don and a man who claimed to have been the driver of the alleged gang leader, Andre ‘Blackman’ Bryan, and the gang’s banker — as evidence that the accused individuals are members of a criminal organisation.

Bryan’s alleged driver was the first witness to testify at the trial which began in September of last year.

“The first witness, in fact, did not mention him (Elleston) any at all, but the other witness did mention him.

“However, having cross-examined the witness, some things came out, … following which the chief justice asked some follow-up questions just to confirm what he had agreed to, that he did not know my client personally,” Melbourne explained.

“… And more so, he (the witness) agreed with the chief justice that he was in no position to know if my client was a part of any gang.

“So the case fell down terribly at that point in time, so it was just a matter of waiting until the process takes me to the stage where I (had) hoped to make my no-case submission, but the prosecution was honourable, and before I made the submission, they conceded and offered no further evidence,” he continued.

Melbourne has no other client on trial, and his participation as a member of the defence team has ended.

Brydson, on the other hand, represents two other accused – Tomrick Traylor and Daniel McKenzie.

The attorney said he is confident that they will also be freed.

The hearing of no-case submissions by defence attorneys representing some of the remaining 29 defendants are to continue in the Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston on Monday.