Men held following shootout in downtown Kingston; 3 guns seized | Loop Jamaica

Suspects nabbed minutes after shooting man on Orange Street

Shooting downtown, Kingston suspects held

The Metro Quick Response Unit assigned to the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch (PSTEB) seized three firearms and arrested three men following a shooting incident on Orange Street in downtown Kingston on Tuesday.

The team was reportedly on patrol when they responded to explosions in the area.

Reports are that there was an exchange of gunfire, after which, one man was arrested at the scene and three firearms along with a quantity of ammunition were seized.

Two of the men later turned up at the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Allegations are that the men had carried out an attack on a man on Orange Street and were trying to escape when they were cornered by law enforcement officers.

