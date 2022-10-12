Men held in Three Miles after stealing vehicle from woman Loop Jamaica

Three men, who robbed a woman of her motor vehicle in Portmore, St Catherine were arrested by the police on Wednesday

Reports are that at about 8:10 am, the mother and her child were traveling in a Honda Fit motorcar when they were held up and removed from the vehicle. An alarm was raised as the men attempted to escape.

The criminals were chased by a team of officers and later cornered in the Three Miles area. Reports are that several vehicles were damaged by the men as they tried to escape from the police during the high-speed chase.

The incident also caused a massive pile-up of traffic along the major thoroughfare.