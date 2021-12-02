Men in billion-dollar drug bust offered bail | Loop Jamaica

The three accused men in the billion-dollar cocaine bust have been offered bail in the St Elizabeth Parish Court.

The men were each offered bail in the sum of $1 million late Thursday morning.

They are to report to the police on Mondays and Thursdays. A stop order was put in place at all ports, preventing them from leaving the island.

The matter goes back before the court on March 3, 2022, by which time the Crown is expected to complete the case file.

The men are presented by Christopher Townsend, Martyn Thomas and Michael Hemmings.

The Narcotics Police charged three in connection with the seizure of over 900 kilograms of cocaine in Black River, St Elizabeth on Monday, November 22.

Charged are:

o Forty-year-old Daniel Hanson, fisherman of a St Elizabeth address

o Thirty-one-year-old Jason Wedderburn, fisherman and

o Thirty-six-year-old Elvis Johnson, fisherman, both of Westmoreland addresses.

Reports are that about 9:09 pm, lawmen were on an anti-narcotics operation in Black River, St Elizabeth when they intercepted a boat with the accused men aboard.

The boat was searched and 34 knitted bags containing several packages of compressed white substance resembling cocaine found.

The men and the packages were taken to shore and handed over to the Narcotics Police. It has an estimated street value of USD $46,170,000.

On Saturday, November 27, all three men were charged with possession of cocaine, dealing in cocaine, trafficking cocaine, importing cocaine and conspiracy to import cocaine.