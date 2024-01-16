Men in their 20s identified as victims of fiery St Ann crash  Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Men in their 20s identified as victims of fiery St Ann crash  Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Campbell says Gov’t plans to postpone local gov’t election until…

‘None of that!’ PM tells gangsters eyeing ‘big, fat contracts to come’

West Ham and Brentford ousted from FA Cup

Travel in Threes with Diotima’s Rachel Scott

Men in their 20s identified as victims of fiery St Ann crash 

FLA staff strike after finance ministry says no to salary change

Soaring consumer confidence amidst escalating crime concerns

Suspects arrested after couple kidnapped, robbed in Portland

Dr David Walcott shares vision for tech-driven healthcare at WEF 2024

Diddy, who accused Diageo of racism, withdraws his lawsuit

Tuesday Jan 16

22°C
Jamaica News
Loop News

3 hrs ago

Video from crash scene in St Ann

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

The St Ann police have identified the two men who died as a result of injuries they sustained in last Friday’s fiery four-vehicle crash in Pear Tree Bottom, St Ann. 

They are 27-year-old Jamie Johnson, a plumber of Daniel Town, Trelawny, and 23-year-old Jahmar Perdue from St James.

The collision involved a Toyota Mark X, a BMW X6 SUV, a truck, and a tour bus.

Reports are that at about 3:25 pm last Friday, a Tropical Tour bus was travelling towards Discovery Bay when the tour bus collided with a Toyota Mark X motor car, a BMW motor car, and a motor truck which were travelling in the opposite direction.

As a result of the impact with the bus, all three vehicles were engulfed in flames. The tour bus ran off the road into a ditch.

The police and St Ann’s Bay Fire Department were contacted to conduct cooling down operations. The charred remains of two men were seen among the debris.

The other occupants were taken to hospital for treatment.

Investigations are still ongoing into the incident.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

Campbell says Gov’t plans to postpone local gov’t election until…

Jamaica News

‘None of that!’ PM tells gangsters eyeing ‘big, fat contracts to come’

Sport

West Ham and Brentford ousted from FA Cup

More From

Lifestyle

Krystal Tomlinson is engaged

Congratulations are pouring in for public speaking coach and author Krystal Tomlinson, who on Monday evening announced her engagement.
In a heartwarming video posted to social media platform X (for

See also

Jamaica News

‘Me nah bruk again!’ says single mom, $100m lotto winner

Three months after hitting the Lotto jackpot, a single mother has proclaimed that she “nah bruk again”.
The lucky Supreme Ventures Gaming Limited (SVG) customer is ringing in the new year $100 mill

Jamaica News

Sections of St Andrew, St Catherine to face 3-week water disruption

Residents of some communities in St Andrew and St Catherine are being asked to prepare for three weeks of disruption of their water supply, beginning on January 16 as the National Water Commission (NW

Jamaica News

Jamaican passport moves up but fails to make top 10 in Caribbean

Most powerful Caribbean passports for 2024, according to Henley & Partners report

Caribbean News

From church boy to bad boy: St Lucia mom of gunshot victim warned teen

The mother of the teenager from Dugard, Micoud, St Lucia, who was shot in Vieux-Fort in that country last week Sunday says she was not surprised by the incident, having warned him to avoid the area.

Jamaica News

Suspects arrested after couple kidnapped, robbed in Portland

Three Portland men, all under 30 years old, are facing kidnapping and robbery charges after a couple, on their way to Port Antonio, were taken to a deserted area of the parish a month ago.
The men

 

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols