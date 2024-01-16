Men in their 20s identified as victims of fiery St Ann crash  Loop Jamaica

The St Ann police have identified the two men who died as a result of injuries they sustained in last Friday’s fiery four-vehicle crash in Pear Tree Bottom, St Ann.

They are 27-year-old Jamie Johnson, a plumber of Daniel Town, Trelawny, and 23-year-old Jahmar Perdue from St James.

The collision involved a Toyota Mark X, a BMW X6 SUV, a truck, and a tour bus.

Reports are that at about 3:25 pm last Friday, a Tropical Tour bus was travelling towards Discovery Bay when the tour bus collided with a Toyota Mark X motor car, a BMW motor car, and a motor truck which were travelling in the opposite direction.

As a result of the impact with the bus, all three vehicles were engulfed in flames. The tour bus ran off the road into a ditch.

The police and St Ann’s Bay Fire Department were contacted to conduct cooling down operations. The charred remains of two men were seen among the debris.

The other occupants were taken to hospital for treatment.

Investigations are still ongoing into the incident.