Men killed in attack on six people in St James identified Loop Jamaica

Jamaica News Loop News
Baby among four others also injured

Loop News

2 hrs ago

The two men, who were shot and killed by gunmen in Norwood, St James on Wednesday have been identified.

The shooting incident took place a day after a State of Emergency was imposed in the parish.

The deceased have been identified as Delano Christie, a 31-year-old shopkeeper of Norwood, St James, and Jordain Brown, a 26-year-old unemployed man of Norwood, St James.

Four other persons including a baby were also injured, the police said.

Reports are that a group of people were at a shop in the community playing a game of dominoes when two gunmen came to the area and opened fire at members of the group.

The criminals then fled the area.

The police were called and during a search, six people were found suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were rushed to the hospital where two of the victims Christie and Brown succumbed. The other injured persons including a baby have been admitted to a hospital.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness on Tuesday declared a State of Public Emergency (SOE) in the parishes of Clarendon, St Catherine, and sections of Kingston and St Andrew. An SOE was also established for the parishes of St James, Westmoreland, and Hanover.

