Men killed in drive-by identified; baby among 5 injured Trench Town Loop Jamaica

The Kingston West Police, assisted by the Major Investigations Division, are probing the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of two men and the injuring of five others, including a child, on Third Street, in Rema, Kingston 12 on Thursday.

The deceased have been identified as 34-year-old Romaine Maragh, otherwise called ‘Coolie’, and 26-year-old Desmore Mckenzie, otherwise called ‘Nico’. They are both of Third Street addresses.

Reports from the Trench Town police are that about 7:30pm, Maragh and McKenzie were among a group of people sitting at a section of the road playing dominoes.

It is reported that a white Toyota motor car drove up, four men alighted from the vehicle and opened gunfire at the group. They escaped in the waiting motor car.

The police were alerted and on their arrival, seven people were taken to the hospital, including a 10-month-old child. Maragh and McKenzie died on arrival and the others were admitted for treatment.

Investigations are ongoing.