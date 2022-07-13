Men killed in gun attack that injured mother and child, identified | Loop Jamaica

The two men who were on Wednesday morning shot dead in an attack in St Andrew that also led to a mother and child being injured have been identified.

They are Lloyd Clarke, 63, and Rohan Tulloch. Clarke, a taxi operato, was driving the vehicle that came under gunfire when men in a motor vehicle struck during peak hour traffic on Hilary Avenue, just off Red Hills Road.

Crime officer for Police Area 5, Superintendent Rory Martin, said the police are exploring whether there may be a conflict with neighbouring communities in the area because the two men who died are from the area.

The mother and child have been hospitalised.