Men killed in gun attack that injured mother and child, identified | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
1 hrs ago

Taxi shot up in St Andrew, two killed

The two men who were on Wednesday morning shot dead in an attack in St Andrew that also led to a mother and child being injured have been identified.

They are Lloyd Clarke, 63, and Rohan Tulloch. Clarke, a taxi operato, was driving the vehicle that came under gunfire when men in a motor vehicle struck during peak hour traffic on Hilary Avenue, just off Red Hills Road.

Crime officer for Police Area 5, Superintendent Rory Martin, said the police are exploring whether there may be a conflict with neighbouring communities in the area because the two men who died are from the area.

The mother and child have been hospitalised.

Reggae Girlz qualify for back-to-back World Cups

Jamaica defeated Haiti 4-0 on Monday night at the Concacaf Women’s Championship in Mexico to qualify for their second straight FIFA World Cup.
It was the second time in history that a Caribbean tea

Jamaica News

Mother, child among 4 shot in St Andrew

Members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force are now at a crime scene on Hilary Avenue, just off Red Hills Road in St Andrew, where four people were shot, including a mother and child.
The mom an

Jamaica News

JCF moves applications for police records online

Appointments after July 25 must be rescheduled; new pick-up location in Kingston

Jamaica News

Police appeal for help to find 'Ms Chin'

Fifty-one-year-old Wai Guan, otherwise called ‘Ms Chin’, a businesswoman of Bogue Heights Drive in St James has been missing since Friday, July 8.
She is of light complexion, slim build, and is abo

Jamaica News

St Catherine's most wanted busted in Cayman after high drama

Rudolph ‘Boxer’ Shaw was wanted for multiple killings and several shootings in St Catherine

Sport

It's official: Raheem Sterling now at Chelsea

Raheem Sterling has confirmed his move to Chelsea.
Sterling, in a post on his Twitter account, bid farewell to Manchester City on Wednesday morning.
Hours later, the attacking midfielder posted

