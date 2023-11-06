Men linked to deadly attacks, robberies in Manchester held by cops Loop Jamaica

Detectives assigned to the Manchester Division have charged three men in relation to two separate shooting incidents in Huddersfield district and on the Savoy main road in the parish on Friday, October 13.

Charged with two counts of murder, conspiracy to murder, robbery with aggravation, possession of a prohibited weapon, using a prohibited weapon to commit a Felony, and unlawful wounding are

 Twenty-four-year-old Alex Brown, otherwise called ‘Bines’ of York Town in Clarendonand Ticky Ticky district, Twenty-six-year-old Oshane Reid, otherwise called ‘Bus Head’, deliveryman of LynsAvenue, Christiana, and Twenty-five-year-old Tarrio Wright otherwise called ‘Alkaline’, labourer of Chudleigh district, all in Manchester.

Reports are that at about 10:00 pm, Brown, Reid, Wright, and their accomplice, armed with handguns, started their rampage at a business establishment on the Savoy main road.

They entered the establishment, held up the patrons, and robbed them of cash and other personal belongings.

Thirty-year-old Dwayne Carter otherwise called ‘Dunes’, a construction worker of Job Lane in Christiana, in the parish was shot dead when he resisted one of the attackers. The gunmen then fled in a stolen motor vehicle.

Approximately 20 minutes later, their onslaught continued in Hudersfield district which led to the death of a second man from that community.

They entered a second business establishment, and again they robbed customers of cash and cellular phones after raining blows on them.Thirty-three-year-old farmer Tafari Barrett, also known as ‘Fari’ met his demise when he attempted to flee his attackers.

He received gunshot wounds and was assisted to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Brown, Reid, and Wright were apprehended and taken into custody following an operation in Chudleigh on Wednesday, October 18.

They were charged after a number of stolen items were found in their possession and they were also recognized in an identification parade.Their court date has not been finalised.

The fourth man is still at large, and the police are appealing to him to turn himself in at the nearest police station.