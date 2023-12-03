Men shot multiple times during drive-by attack; one man charged Loop Jamaica

Twenty-eight-year-old Akeem Barrett otherwise called ‘Boyzie’ or ‘Kacey’, a construction worker of Three Chains district, Manchester was charged with several offences about an incident that occurred on Bethel Street, Greenvale in the parish on Saturday, November 25.

Barrett was charged with shooting with intent, aggravated assault, wounding with intent, possession of a prohibited weapon, and using a firearm to commit a felony.

Reports from the Mandeville Police are that at about 4:40 am, two men were walking on Ward Avenue, Mandeville in the parish when they were pounced upon by Barrett who was traveling in a motor car with his accomplice; Barrett then shot the men multiple times.

The police were alerted and both men were taken to hospital where they were admitted for treatment. Following an investigation into the incident, Barrett was arrested. He was charged after he was questioned in the presence of his attorney.

His court date has not been finalized. Barrett’s accomplice is currently being sought by the police.