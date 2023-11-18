Men threaten staff at Clarendon hospital; one arrested so far Loop Jamaica

The Ministry of Health and Wellness has received a report from the Southern Regional Health Authority (SRHA) of vandalism and threats by visitors at the Lionel Town Hospital in Clarendon.

The incident comes months after a nurse was attacked and injured in another incident at a hospital in the same parish.

“The Ministry emphatically denounces this type of behaviour from users and visitors of this and any other public health facility. Persons who display these types of behaviour will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” said the health ministry in a release.

According to reports received, men visiting a patient at the Lionel Town Hospital, who subsequently passed, began to behave violently, destroying hospital furniture and threatening the members of staff.

The incident was reported to the Lionel Town Police and one of the men was arrested even as staff members continued to receive threats.

“The hospital management is in dialogue with the police to increase their presence at the facility, while investigations are ongoing,” the release from the health ministry stated.

The Ministry reminds users and visitors of public health facilities that they must observe the Charter of Rights and Responsibilities. Users of the public health facilities have the responsibility to treat hospital staff and fellow patients with respect; to display proper behavior and refrain from using abusive language while in care, and to protect hospital property and comply with the dress code.

The Ministry, through the Southern Regional Health Authority, will continue to offer support to the affected staff members at the Lionel Town Hospital and operations at the facility will continue uninterrupted.