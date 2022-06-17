Men transporting injured victim to hospital held by cops, gun seized | Loop Jamaica

Men transporting injured victim to hospital held by cops, gun seized
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Friday Jun 17

Jamaica News
Two men have been arrested and charged with illegal possession of firearm following an incident at a hospital on Monday, June 06.

Charged are 28-year-oldDemar Thomas and 28-year-old Kashmar Forrester, otherwise called ‘Sha’, both of Kingsvalley, Grange Hill, and Westmoreland.

Reports from the Savanna-la-Mar Police are that at about 6:30 am, Thomas and Forrester drove a Toyota Voxy motor car to bring an injured man to the hospital.

The police were summoned and on their arrival, investigations led to a search being conducted on the motor vehicle. During the search of the motor vehicle, a Smith and Wesson 40 calibre pistol was found on the floor of the vehicle.

Both men were arrested and subsequently charged following a question and answer session conducted on Friday, June 10.

Their court date is being finalised.

