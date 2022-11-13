Men who allegedly defrauded ‘Beachy Stout’ of millions granted bail Loop Jamaica

Two men were last week each granted $900,000 bail on charges relative to defrauding murder accused and popular Portland businessman, Everton ‘Beachy Stout’ McDonald, of more than $30 million.

The accused men are Romane James, a 22-year-old Manchester farmer, and 21-year-old Demar Bryce, also a farmer, of a Clarendon address.

Both men appeared in the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on Thursday, on charges of conspiracy to defraud, simple larceny, possession of criminal property, and engaging in a transaction that involved criminal property.

They were offered bail following applications made by their attorneys for their release from police custody, pending trial.

James and Bryce are required to surrender their travel documents and return to court on February 20, 2023.

The alleged swindling of monies from McDonald occurred while he was in police custody on charges of allegedly murdering his two wives, Tonia Hamilton-McDonald in July of 2020, and Merlene McDonald in May of 2009.

Allegations relative to the fraud case are that between July 9, 2021 and June 8, 2022, James and Bryce conspired and devised a scheme in which cheques totalling US$215,300 were drawn up and encashed at various local branches of a particular bank.

Bank officials later called the police after it was determined that McDonald and a joint holder on the account did not authorise the cheques to be drawn and encashed, or for any information on the account to be changed.

Following a probe, the men were arrested and subsequently charged.