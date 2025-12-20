Mental health specialists to visit Rocky Point, Clarendon next week in wake of triple murder





Psychiatrists, social workers and grief counsellors are expected to visit the Rocky Point community in Clarendon, next week.

This as the community grapples with the gruesome triple murder, on Thursday.

Annette Lindo, her son Lynval Henry and cousin Ingrid Keisha Lindo, were chopped to death.

A male relative, said to be mentally challenged, has been taken into police custody in relation to the killings.

Councillor for the Rocky Point division Winston Maragh said relatives of the deceased and residents are finding it hard to cope, so there is need for mental health intervention.

Meantime, Member of Parliament for South East Clarendon, Pearnel Charles Jnr said government remains committed to strengthening social support systems to help protect lives and prevent tragedies.

Charles Jnr visited the community yesterday.

He urged persons to look out for others who are struggling mentally.