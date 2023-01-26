Mentally ill woman abducted and raped in St Catherine; 2 men arrested Loop Jamaica

Two St Catherine men who reportedly abducted and raped a woman suffering from mental illness have been slapped with several charges.

The reported attack against the female took place in Tydixon District, St Catherine on Saturday, December 31, 2022.

The men have been identified as a 20-year-old auto electrician, Ronaldo Johnson, otherwise called ‘Mario’, and a 32-year-old carpenter,Delvin Llewelyn, otherwise called ‘Shawn, both of Tydixon District,

They have been charged with forcible abduction, rape, having sexual intercourse with a mentally disordered person, buggery, and grievous sexual assault

Reports are that the woman was at a party in the community when Johnson and Llewelyn dragged her into bushes, where they took turns to sexually assaulting and raping the female.

A report was made to the police, who commenced an investigation.

The men were subsequently arrested; they were pointed out by the woman during an identification parade and consequently charged after being interviewed in the presence of their attorney.