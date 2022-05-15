‘Mentally ill’ woman remanded for hitting female senior cop with stone | Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
'Mentally ill' woman remanded for hitting female senior cop with stone

36 minutes ago

File photo

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

A woman, said to be mentally ill, who allegedly used a stone to hit a female police inspector in the head in Spanish Town, St Catherine last month, is to under a psychiatric evaluation to determine her true mental state.

Shena McCrae appeared in the St Catherine Parish Court on Friday to answer charges of unlawful wounding.

The case made no progress, however, as Senior Parish Judge, Desiree Alleyne, ordered the woman to be remanded to an institution to undergo professional psychiatric care.

While there, McCrae is to also be psychologically evaluated to determine if she is fit to plea, among other things.

The court heard that on April 30, the police inspector was in the vicinity of the Spanish Town Police Station when McCrae allegedly attacked her from behind and used a stone to hit her on the head.

The head wound that was sustained by the policewoman was serious enough for her to be treated at the hospital.

McCrae fled the area, but was eventually arrested and charged.

She has been in police custody since her arrest.

