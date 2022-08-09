Merron Gordon to coach Reggae Boyz in Austria mini tournament Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
Merron Gordon to coach Reggae Boyz in Austria mini tournament Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Sean Paul goes platinum with ‘Baby Boy’ featuring Beyonc?

Serena Williams announces her retirement from tennis

Plaque unveiled to honour healthcare workers

Merron Gordon to coach Reggae Boyz in Austria mini tournament

Shots heard as fire guts homes in Central Kingston; 30 left homeless

Cops intercept getaway vehicle after MoBay robbery, arrest three

14-year-old girl from St James reported missing

Jamaica native in world’s largest int’l maritime warfare exercise

Groundsman gunned down in front of funeral home

St Mary’s brings the ‘flava’ of Jamaican Jerk to the snack aisle!

Tuesday Aug 09

26?C

The JFF did not disclose the current situation involving Paul Hall

Loop Sports

44 minutes ago

Jamaica’s Reggae Boyz celebrate a goal during their Concacaf Nations League game against Suriname at the National Stadium in Kingston on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Jamaica won 3-1. (PHOTO: Marlon Reid).

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Merron Gordon has been given the job as head coach for the national senior football team for the Austria Mini Football Tournament in Vienna, Austria from August 20-26

The Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) did not give a reason why Paul Hall, who replaced the fired Theodore Whitmore in December 2021, will not be in Vienna.

A WhatsApp message from JFF media officer, Earl Bailey, stated that “Merron Gordon will be assisted by Vassell Reynolds during the tournament.”

In Austria, the Reggae Boyz are due to tackle a trio of teams who will be competing in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in the shape of Ghana, Morocco and hosts Qatar.

The Boyz will compete on August 20, 23 and 26 in the four-country mini tournament at the Ernst-Happel-Stadion, renamed in honour of Austrian footballer Ernst Happel following his death in 1992. It is the largest stadium in Austria with a capacity of 50,865.

The Jamaican delegation will arrive on August 17 and depart on August 27.

Related Articles

Sport

June 15, 2022 02:43 AM

Sport

June 8, 2022 10:50 AM

Sport

June 5, 2022 01:50 PM

Recent Articles

Entertainment

Sean Paul goes platinum with ‘Baby Boy’ featuring Beyonc?

Sport

Serena Williams announces her retirement from tennis

Jamaica News

Plaque unveiled to honour healthcare workers

More From

Sport

Fraser-Pryce to receive OJ, Jackson to be conferred with CD

See also

Sprinting legend Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will be accorded the Order of Jamaica, the country’s fifth-highest honour, when the awards are handed out on National Heroes Day on Monday, October 17.
Fras

Sport

Thompson-Herah credits husband’s presence for improved performances

Elaine Thompson-Herah believes the presence of her husband and coach Derron at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England accounted for her improved performances.
The five-time Olympic gold meda

Sport

World U20: Jamaica shatter women’s 4x100m world record in Cali

Jamaica were upgraded to silver in the men’s 4x100m as race winners South Africa were disqualified for a lane infringement

World News

Suspected murderer, shot by cops minutes after killing man, identified

The man who was fatally shot during a reported shootout with police in Central Village has been identified.
The deceased is Devon ‘Blender’ Brown.
Police said Brown was a person who was featured

Sport

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce runs world-leading 100m time in Poland

Shericka Jackson logged yet another impressive victory as the Jamaican won the women’s 200m with plenty in hand in 21.84

Sport

Ricketts sets Commonwealth Games record to win triple jump gold

Jamaica’s Shanieka Ricketts captured the gold medal in the women’s triple jump at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England on Friday.
Ricketts put down a big marker in the first round. The two

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols