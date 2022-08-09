Merron Gordon to coach Reggae Boyz in Austria mini tournament Loop Jamaica

Merron Gordon has been given the job as head coach for the national senior football team for the Austria Mini Football Tournament in Vienna, Austria from August 20-26

The Jamaica Football Federation (JFF) did not give a reason why Paul Hall, who replaced the fired Theodore Whitmore in December 2021, will not be in Vienna.

A WhatsApp message from JFF media officer, Earl Bailey, stated that “Merron Gordon will be assisted by Vassell Reynolds during the tournament.”

In Austria, the Reggae Boyz are due to tackle a trio of teams who will be competing in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in the shape of Ghana, Morocco and hosts Qatar.

The Boyz will compete on August 20, 23 and 26 in the four-country mini tournament at the Ernst-Happel-Stadion, renamed in honour of Austrian footballer Ernst Happel following his death in 1992. It is the largest stadium in Austria with a capacity of 50,865.

The Jamaican delegation will arrive on August 17 and depart on August 27.