Messi scores, Argentina beat Australia 2-1 at World Cup Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Home
Local News
Messi scores, Argentina beat Australia 2-1 at World Cup Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Alkaline Announces 6-track EP titled ‘The Ripple EFFX’

Body of Westmoreland woman found in shallow grave

Messi scores, Argentina beat Australia 2-1 at World Cup

Uber Features: Multiple stops, price split for rides with friends

48-hour curfew imposed in East Kingston following crime flare-up

JCF hosts two-day conference to sensitize cops on firearms act

5 beauty tips for Christmas party season

Netherlands eliminate USA in round of 16 at World Cup

17-y-o student missing ; last seen leaving home for school

Leon Bailey fully onboard national football programme -JFF

Saturday Dec 03

26?C
FIFA World Cup(TM)
Loop Sports

40 minutes ago

Argentina’s Julian Alvarez, right, and Lionel Messi, left, celebrate their side’s second goal during the World Cup round of 16 match against Australia at the Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium in Doha, Qatar, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein).

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi marked his 1,000th professional game with his first goal in the knockout stage of a World Cup, leading Argentina into the quarterfinals with a 2-1 win over Australia on Saturday.

With a flourish of his famous left foot in the 34th minute, Messi put Argentina ahead with his third goal at this year’s tournament and ninth in total at the World Cup — one more than Diego Maradona.

Juli?n ?lvarez pounced on a heavy touch by Australia goalkeeper Mathew Ryan to tap into an empty net for the second goal as Argentina set up a meeting with the Netherlands in the quarterfinals.

Australia scored a 77th-minute consolation goal when Craig Goodwin’s shot deflected into the net off Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez.

For Australia’s squad of unheralded players, it was a match too far at a World Cup in which the team has exceeded expectations by reaching the knockout stage for only the second time. Australia also lost in the last 16 in 2006, to eventual champion Italy.

Maybe it’s an omen for Argentina, which have fully recovered from their shocking loss to Saudi Arabia in their opening group match and won three straight games.

As for Messi, he now has 789 goals in a career that might yet reach a crescendo on Dec. 18 by winning the soccer’s biggest trophy in his fifth and likely last World Cup.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

FIFA World Cup(TM)

Built to disappear: World Cup stadium 974

Entertainment

Alkaline Announces 6-track EP titled ‘The Ripple EFFX’

Jamaica News

Body of Westmoreland woman found in shallow grave

More From

Jamaica News

Man dead, two others injured after gunman shoots up bar in St Mary

A gunman struck at a bar in Stewart Town, St Mary on Thursday night, leaving one man dead and two other persons nursing gunshot wounds.
The deceased is 35-year-old Martin Scott, alias ‘Bobo’, a cra

See also

Jamaica News

Businessman dies from two-vehicle crash on PJ Patterson Highway

Fifty-four-year-old Neville Peart, a businessman of Spanish Town, St Catherine, died from injuries he sustained in a two-vehicle crash on the PJ Patterson Highway in the parish on Thursday, December 1

Jamaica News

Threat to withdraw sponsorship after relative gets to US an empty one

Rights and responsibilities of green card holders and US citizens

Sport

Heartbreak for STATHS after losing out to JC in Manning Cup final

A day that started with such hope and such promise ended only in heartbreak for St Andrew Technical High School (STATHS).
The Spanish Town Road-based school, which eliminated defending champions Ki

Entertainment

Nick Cannon hospitalised with pneumonia

Nick Cannon has been hospitalised with pneumonia.
The American entertainer, who has been making headlines for his fertility, said via his Instagram account that he just needs some solid rest.

Entertainment

‘Meet the Mitchells’ goes prime time

Mitchell fam lands CVM-TV prime-time spot during World Cup

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols