Messi scores as Argentina rout UAE 5-0 in World Cup warmup Loop Jamaica

ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Lionel Messi played the entire game in Argentina’s final World Cup warmup and scored in a 5-0 rout of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Wednesday as the pre-tournament favourites stretched their unbeaten run to 36 games.

Messi scored his team’s fourth goal right before the break, having also set up Juli?n ?lvarez to open the scoring in the 17th minute. Angel di Maria scored twice in between.

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni made four changes at halftime but opted against resting his star player, leaving Messi on for the full 90 minutes.

Inter Milan forward Joaqu?n Correa scored the visitors’ fifth goal on the hour mark.

Argentina start their World Cup tournament against Saudi Arabia on Nov. 22. They also face Mexico and Poland in Group C.

“We’re confident,” midfielder Rodrigo De Paul said. “But for many it will be their first World Cup so the first game will be very important.”

F?LLKRUG RESCUES GERMANY

Niclas F?llkrug scored on his Germany debut as the four-time World Cup champion earned a 1-0 win over Oman in Muscat.

It was far from a convincing performance from Germany, which looked susceptible in defense and prone to mistakes.

But F?llkrug’s introduction for the second half brought a new dimension to an attack that had failed to spark in the first half.

Youssoufa Moukoko struck the post on his Germany debut right before the break, which as close as the visitors got in the first half.

The 17-year-old Moukoko was Germany’s youngest debutant since Uwe Seeler, who was younger by 16 days in 1954.

Moukoko then made way at the break for F?llkrug. The 29-year-old forward almost scored early in the second half only to be denied by a good save from the impressive Ibrahim Al-Mukhaini.

Germany remained vulnerable at the back but Oman substitute Muhsen Al-Ghassani somehow missed with the goal at his mercy in the 72nd.

The hosts were to rue the miss when Kai Havertz set up F?llkrug to score what proved the winner in the 80th.

Germany face Japan, Spain and Costa Rice in Group E.

LEWANDOWSKI LEFT OUT

Robert Lewandowski watched from the bench as Poland edged Chile 1-0 in a bruising encounter thanks to a late goal from Krzysztof Pi?tek in Warsaw.

Lewandowski didn’t play but will likely start Poland’s tournament-opening game against Mexico on Nov. 22.

CROATIA BEAT SAUDI ARABIA

Andrej Kramari?’s late goal was enough for Croatia to beat Saudi Arabia 1-0 in Riyadh.

Croatia star Luka Modri? played only the last 25 minutes, enough to set up Kramari? for the winner in the 82nd. Kramari? still had to elude five Saudi defenders before scoring his 20th international goal inside the far post.

Croatia coach Zlatko Dali? began with an unfamiliar lineup and gradually brought on his established players. Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kova?i?, Hoffenheim forward Kramari?, Tottenham midfielder Ivan Peri?i? and Real Madrid’s Modri? all came on in the second half.

Saudi Arabia’s French coach Herv? Renard also made numerous second-half changes. His team has a tough task in Group C against Argentina, Mexico and Poland.

Croatia are in Group F along with Belgium, Canada and Morocco.

Mexico and Sweden were to play in Girona, Spain later.