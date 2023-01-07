Met Office declares start of dry season

Black Immigrant Daily News

News

The TT Meteorological Service has officially declared that the 2023 Dry Season has begun as of Friday.

In a release, the Met Service said the likely impacts of the dry season will include a reduction in ground water recharge, surface water flows and rain-fed water availability; and, an increase in surface and vegetation dryness as the season progresses, which enhances the potential for bush fires.

The Met Service said there were several factors which indicated that the region has transitioned to its drier state, including the dominance of strong upper-level southwesterly to westerly winds over our region, the intensification of the North Atlantic sub-tropical high-pressure system, the strengthened trade-wind inversion, and stronger surface winds.

“The dry season generally manifests itself by reduced moisture, increased atmospheric stability, fewer deep clouds, less frequent rainfall events, warm days and cool nights, and a shift in the wind direction to mostly easterlies to north easterlies, all of which are being experienced now.”

It said the 2023 Dry Season outlook indicates mixed conditions are favoured during the dry season.

“In January and February, rainfall in the categories of near normal to above normal is likely, while between March and May normal to below normal rainfall will occur, with April likely to be the driest month.

“The outlook also calls for average day and night temperatures, with few chilly nights/early mornings during January and February, where temperatures can fall below 20 degrees Celsius due to relatively colder air being funnelled into the region from the sub-tropical high-pressure system and migrating frontal systems from higher latitudes.”

The release said as the dry season progresses, there is a high probability of an increase in Saharan dust-haze events and drier environmental conditions that increase the chances of bush/grass/forest and landfill fires.

The Met Office advised the public to conserve, store, and manage water in a sustainable manner.

“It is highly recommended that the public refrain from burning rubbish in grassy or forested areas during the dry season. Relevant agencies and ministries are advised to take measures to mitigate the potential impacts of the dry season.”

For more information, go to https://www.metoffice.gov.tt/

NewsAmericasNow.com