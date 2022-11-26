Met Office issues yellow-level alert for swollen rivers

Black Immigrant Daily News

A file photo of the St Joseph River near the Eastern Main Road, St Joseph – Photo by Sureash Cholai

On Saturday at 12 pm, the Met Office issued a yellow-level riverine flood alert which was expected to remain in effect until Monday at noon.

“After this morning’s activity, rainfall accumulations have caused the major rivers levels across Trinidad to be near or above 80 per cent, and smaller watercourses at critical levels.”

The alert said the rain could continue until Monday, resulting in higher river levels and a moderate risk to public safety, livelihood and property in communities surrounding those water-courses.

This follows their advice that there would be a yellow-level adverse weather alert until 8 pm on Saturday due to a westward-moving active low-level tough in the area.

